Yo La Tengo Albums From Worst To Best

With their Spanish-language name, long-gestating popularity, and outré-cratedigger aesthetics, Yo La Tengo are as wildly unlikely an American institution as they are a beloved one. For nearly four decades they have worked ardently to achieve a universal theory of popular music which equally prizes ’60s soul, ’70s scuzz, Stereolab, and Sun Ra, creating in the process a catalog replete with classics and curios — the impeccably-curated record store of their collective imaginations.

First formed in Hoboken during the early ’80s, the initial lineup consisted of wife and husband team Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan, the former a drummer and visual artist, the latter a guitarist, part-time soundman at the legendary neighborhood club Maxwell’s, and contributor to the indispensable publication New York Rocker. Running on a parallel track with Manhattan’s no wave scene, Hoboken brimmed with talent, populated by the visionary, jittery Feelies, the gifted new-traditionalist dB’s, and the arch synth-rockers the Cucumbers, to name only a few.

Early Yo La Tengo was an exercise in periodic inspiration and general chaos. Hubley and Kaplan struggled to find a stable lineup and cycled through bassists including a couple of stints by Gene Holder of the dB’s. Their charming-if-minor first three LPs, Ride The Tiger, New Wave Hot Dogs, and President Yo La Tengo, vacillated between lilting pop, menacing drone, and abusive noise without quite mastering any of them. In retrospect it is easy to see how standout tracks like “Barnaby, Hardly Working” and “No Water” anticipated the group’s visionary co-mingling of approaches, but in real-time you had to squint to differentiate them from hundreds of American indie groups riding the formidable coattails of early R.E.M.

Ironically for a band who would become practically synonymous with feedback-driven, Crazy Horse-style guitar workouts, the first true inkling of YLT’s specialness came in the form of 1990’s acoustic LP Fakebook, which saw the band make a spirited run through classics by heroes ranging from John Cale to the Flamin’ Groovies to Daniel Johnston and even throwing in a couple of their own tunes for good measure. Greatly abetted by the guitar work of ace session man Dave Schramm, this is the first time the band sounds completely committed to an approach and the results are effervescent and moving. A wonderful closing version of NRBQ’s “What Can I Say?” revealed another of the group’s secret weapons: Georgia Hubley’s ingratiatingly informal alto voice, which would feature more and more in the group’s finest work.

YLT finally resolved their long running bass player imbroglio by bringing in James McNew in 1992. McNew had previously played in the well-regarded indie band Christmas and coincidentally attended the University Of Virginia at the same time as David Berman and Stephen Malkmus, whom he never got to know. His sympathetic, melodic playing fit the band perfectly, providing a stabilizing backdrop for Kaplan’s frenetic guitar and a supple backing to Hubley’s sterling beat. The group’s first record together, May I Sing With Me, is a take-no-prisoners affair and the noisiest album they would ever make — indeed one the noisiest records ever made by any pop band. On tracks like “Some Kinda Fatigue” and the joyous “Upside-Down” McNew’s fuzz bass acts as a kind of sonic glue to the band’s disparate impulses. It’s not a masterpiece, but after eight years of compulsive tinkering, it was evident something big was brewing.

The backstory behind 1993’s extraordinary Painful did not sound overly promising. Mired in a contractual fight with their label Alias and ensconced in Hoboken’s Water Music studios following a brutal winter and with new co-producer Roger Moutenot in tow, nothing came easy. Nevertheless, over the course of the sessions the band haltingly hit upon something at once entirely novel and utterly familiar. The deep blue strains of Painful are a sine wave moving up and down between the pastoral and the in-the-red with inexhaustible purpose and logic. Guitars wheeze and moan, Ira and Georgia harmonize like the Everly Brothers, and McNew’s bass is metronomic and mesmerizing. Released in 1993 by the then fledgling indie Matador, Painful created a new vernacular for not only the band itself but indie music in general. Nearly 30 years later, it is a watershed moment and the first objectively great album from one of the great American bands of the past half-century.

Painful proved to be the pivot point that launched YLT on one of the great runs of any group in the twentieth century: Suddenly they couldn’t miss. 1995’s Electr-O-Pura consolidated the creative gains made on Painful and even improved upon them. The elegant “Blue Line Swinger,” the heartbreakingly delicate “Pablo And Andrea,” and the deliriously rapturous “Tom Courtenay” are all classics of the genre and exemplary demonstrations of their remarkable agility in moving through mood and genre. 1997’s I Can Hear The Heart Beating As One is better still: 16 songs over a sprawling 70 minutes which cleverly elides the problem of choosing a direction by choosing every direction at once. The result is a tour-de-force quite unlike any other — samba and ambient noise co-existing alongside fuzzed-out guitars, country and western excursions and haunting, percussion-forward confessionals. “Whatever you want from me/ whatever you want I’ll do,” pledges lead single “Sugarcube.” And they do.

Yo La Tengo’s audience grew in proportion with their achievements and soon larger and larger stages loomed. They were along for the ride at Lollapalooza in 1995, where they played ping-pong with Pavement while the uber-backstage-dramas of Courtney Love played out. However well-earned, the attention seemed to startle a band of dedicatedly insular personalities. Perhaps this contributed to the haunted mood of 2000’s And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out, an account of domestic honesty and dark-palette moods resembling Richard and Linda Thompson’s Shoot Out The Lights on psychotherapy and Quaaludes. The 18-minute closer “Night Falls On Hoboken” is in the running for the group’s greatest achievement, a pastoral hymn to the promise of love that simply drifts off, unable or unwilling to finish its thought. A different kind of masterpiece.

Everything that follows further burnishes the band’s legacy. 2003’s diffuse and searching Summer Sun was greeted as something of a letdown at first, but its reputation has grown with time and it contains some of the band’s most beautiful music, especially the Hubley-sung “Little Eyes” and “Today Is The Day,” which conjures mountain ranges of decorous melancholy expanding in every direction.

2006’s positively bonkers I Am Not Afraid Of You And I Will Beat Your Ass sounds like Crazy Horse backing a Vegas revue and is every bit as upsetting and/or promising as that sounds — the most aggressively challenging music they’d made since May I Sing With Me and seemingly something of a concept album about getting into fistfights. It’s a template-setter for the later phases of Yo La Tengo when the band would increasingly follow its experimental muse into any direction it haphazardly pointed to, without fear of losing their stature or loyal audience.

The post-post-ironically titled Popular Songs released in 2009 continued the band’s winning streak, but only on their terms. Tracks like the space-aged Prince-homage “Periodically Double Or Triple” or the Motown quoting Ira-Georgia duet “If It’s True” felt like the closest we could get to a band that could feel increasingly remote even as the quality of their work never wavered. 2013’s Euro-stylish Fade never failed to be memorable — think Stereolab produced by Bob Ezrin — dramatic sonically while emotionally distant.

Thus it was enormously moving to receive 2015’s Fakebook sequel Stuff Like That There which saw the group reconvene with Dave Schramm on a new set of reimagined originals and covers of songs by Hank Williams, George Clinton, and a definitive take on the Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love.” It is both a formalist gesture connecting their formative years to their sunset ones and a deeply sentimental one — a quiet tribute to their little corner of the world.

The band borrowed their 2018 LP title from the Sly Stone masterpiece There’s A Riot Goin’ On, upping their audacity to all-time heights, but delivering a worthy album of lovely, often narcotic grooves that rhyme aesthetically with its titular predecessor. Most recently, on the 2020 Sleepless Night EP, the band deliver a pitch-perfect cover of the Byrds’ version of the Goffin-King classic “Wasn’t Born To Follow,” which ranks amongst their best work and one more time exemplifies the glorious hall of mirrors that is their timeless aesthetic.

In keeping with their tireless work ethic, there exists every manner of YLT soundtrack work, outtakes records, promotional EPs, delightfully anarchic WFMU fundraiser shows, and the hugely recommended Condo Fucks.