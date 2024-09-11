Watch Father John Misty Play Another New Song “She Cleans Up”

Earlier this year, Father John Misty released a greatest hits album titled Father John Misty Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Crawl. Last week, Josh Tillman debuted a new song called “She Cleans Up” in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The indie musician has played the song twice since then, in Boston and Newark. Meanwhile, he’s been teasing a new tune for Sep. 17. Below, watch him perform “She Cleans Up” at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday.