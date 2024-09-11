Watch Father John Misty Play Another New Song “She Cleans Up”

News September 10, 2024 9:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Father John Misty Play Another New Song “She Cleans Up”

News September 10, 2024 9:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Father John Misty released a greatest hits album titled Father John Misty Greatish Hits: I Followed My Dreams And My Dreams Said To Crawl. Last week, Josh Tillman debuted a new song called “She Cleans Up” in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The indie musician has played the song twice since then, in Boston and Newark. Meanwhile, he’s been teasing a new tune for Sep. 17. Below, watch him perform “She Cleans Up” at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Dave Grohl Announces Birth Of Daughter Outside Of His Marriage

1 day ago 0

Danny Masterson Accuser Slams New Linkin Park Singer For Silence On Scientology

3 days ago 0

Radiohead Recently Reconvened For Rehearsal, Says Colin Greenwood

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest