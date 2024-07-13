Cryptic king Father John Misty is up to something. Last month, the indie musician teased a song possibly titled “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose” and posted a minute-long clip of another track on YouTube, and today he texted a new single, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All,” to fans who signed up for updates about his music.

The phone number is +1 (323) 443-1930. Here’s what the text reads:

Hey, it’s Josh Here’s a new one – “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All.” It’s on the record coming out later this year (DONT TELL ANYONE), but when the idea of doing a compilation/Greatish Hits thing came up we were definitely missing a 10 minute funk song to summarize what a deluded and triumphant experience this whole thing’s been so far. It doesn’t exactly scream “single” or anything but just wanted you to hear it.

Tillman has been performing “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools Of Us All” since 2019. Listen to it here.