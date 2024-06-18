Hear A Minute Of Another New Father John Misty Song

News June 18, 2024 6:41 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Monday, Father John Misty shared a 35-second clip of a new song that may or may not be titled “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose.” Now, the cryptic musician is teasing another track with a minute-long taste.

Whereas the tune that was teased yesterday had been performed live a few times already, this untitled one previewed on YouTube today has never been played in concert. Father John Misty’s latest LP was 2021’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century, which was our Album Of The Week. Hear the preview of the new song below.

