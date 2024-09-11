Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris For President

After months (years?) of anticipation and speculation, it has finally happened: Taylor Swift has endorsed a candidate in the 2024 US presidential race. Late Tuesday night after the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Swift publicly threw her support behind Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in a statement on her Instagram. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

The presidential candidates from both parties have long clamored for Taylor Swift’s blessing, dating back to when Joe Biden was still in the race. Donald Trump even went so far as to “accept” a clearly fake AI-generated endorsement from Swift and her fans. Swift said that gesture informed her decision to go public with an endorsement: “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Here’s Swift’s full statement, which also alludes to Trump running mate J.D. Vance’s viral quote about “childless cat ladies”:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Reacting to the endorsement live on MSNBC, Walz said, “I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner, a fellow cat owner.” Harris reportedly closed out her post-debate rally in Philadelphia by playing Swift’s Lover track “The Man.” Swift previously endorsed Biden for president in 2020. Check out her IG post below.

Vice President Kamala Harris closes rally after presidential debate against Donald Trump to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “The Man” at Philadelphia’s Cherry Street Pier tonight. pic.twitter.com/sWjDC9DPlF — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) September 11, 2024