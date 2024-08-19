Donald Trump Shares Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement Using AI-Generated Images

Considering Taylor Swift’s outspokenness against Donald Trump and Swifties’ generally unyielding loyalty to her, I bet the majority of voting-age Swifties will not be casting a ballot for Trump this election. I know pro-Trump Swifties are out there, but their numbers likely pale in comparison to those who agree with Swift herself. Nevertheless, #45 is out here re-sharing AI images falsely depicting hordes of young women in T-shirts reading “Swifties For Trump.”

Earlier this month, three of Swift’s shows in Vienna, Austria were canceled after a planned ISIS terrorist attack on the venue was thankfully thwarted. According to online right-wingers, this ordeal prompted Swifties to switch their allegiance to Trump, claiming that such a very scary, very real threat wouldn’t have happened under his presidency, never mind that Vienna is not in the United States. “If Trump was in office, this wouldn’t have ever, ever happened,” one user said in a video Trump re-shared to his social media platform, Truth Social. “She would be safe. There wouldn’t be terrorism or wars going on because we had world peace before and he’ll do it again.” There’s a lot to unpack there: First of all, Swift was safe. Second of all, nobody told me we had world peace between 2016 and 2020. If only I’d known!

Back to these photos. AI images are getting scarily uncanny, but these so-called “Swifties For Trump” are looking suspicious as hell. I’m pretty sure most of them have the exact same face with a different hairstyle. Still, Trump re-shared them, captioning a collage of these pictures “I accept!” Say what you will about Swifties, but at least they’re good at discerning small details. See the posts below.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote “I accept!” as if this were real. I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

BOOM!!!! Taylor Swift supporters are rallying for Trump because they can’t watch Swift if they’re dead! “I Never Saw This on My 2024 Bingo Card But the Swifties are Waking Up!” “I Never thought I’d see the day that Swifties were rallying for Trump!” “A lot of… https://t.co/2aV89OXTCL pic.twitter.com/p8nhD1iXDU — Recall Katie Hobbs (@AmericanHubener) August 16, 2024

SHOCK: After the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert being targeted by ISIS, Swifties have determined they want a strong leader in the White House. The Swifties For Trump movement is real! pic.twitter.com/CEJ2mc3SYW — @amuse (@amuse) August 17, 2024

In other Swift news, people are starting rumors that she will perform at the Democratic National Convention this week. That seems unlikely, though it sounds like Jason Isbell was soundchecking there last night. Meanwhile, The Tortured Poets Department is #1 for a 15th week, holding off a surge from Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess. Roan settles for a new chart peak of #2 — not bad for an album released 11 months ago. Last of all, happy anniversary to “Shake It Off,” which turned 10 years old Sunday.