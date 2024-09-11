God bless Cory Hanson. The man does not stop giving us the good stuff. After some excellent Hanson solo albums earlier this decade, Wand made their triumphant return to action this summer with Vertigo. Now the band has more new music in store, some of which happens to be old.

Ahead of Vertigo, Wand released the non-album single “Help Desk” in March. That song has become the opening track for a 12″ EP that also features “Goldfish,” a six-minute dose of shimmering goodness, plus remixes of Vertigo tracks by Beat Detectives, Dean Spunt, and Dead Rider. “Goldfish” is out today with a video built from artwork by the late Bruce Bickford. It sounds like the sun rising and setting at the same time. It’s chill yet dramatic, full of melody and texture, and like most new Wand songs, I love it.

Meanwhile, Wand are excavating some oldies from their archives. The forthcoming In A Capsule Underground… contains the earliest known Wand recordings, demos and unreleased tracks from the sessions for their 2014 debut Ganglion Reef. “The Leap,” out today, sounds like alternate-universe Tame Impala, and I like that one too.

Hear both songs below.

Help Desk / Goldfish and In A Capsule Underground… are both out 10/25 on Drag City.