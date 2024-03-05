Last year, Wand leader Cory Hanson released an excellent solo album called Western Cum — one of its tracks made Chris’ favorite songs of 2023 list. Hanson is now back with his main band, and later this year Wand are opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour. It looks like they’ll have new music to coincide with that, too, because today they’ve shared a new single, the languid “Help Desk.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/31 Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren

06/01 Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

06/02 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/05 Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater

06/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater*

06/08 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07/12 Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

07/15 Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser*

“Help Desk” is out now via Drag City.