Cory Hanson remains one of the most underrated musicians in rock. Both with his main band Wand and solo, the LA singer-songwriter routinely kicks out high-flying guitar music with abundant riffs, a classic flavor, and hooks galore. He may be handicapping himself lately with his choice of song and album titles, though.

Back in June, Hanson released Western Cum, one of the absolute best albums of 2023. Today he has announced a new 7″ out late this month. Its A-side, available to stream today, is also called “Western Cum.” The man cannot get enough Western Cum. But honestly, given the consistent quality of Hanson’s output, I also cannot get enough Western Cum.

“Western Cum” is billed as “the legendary, absent album title song” from Hanson’s recent LP. It’ll be backed by “I Can’t Keep My Eyes Open,” described as “a new entry in the trucking (and so tired) song.” Stream “Western Cum” below, and then stream Western Cum too. Western Cum!

<a href="https://coryhanson.bandcamp.com/album/western-cum-i-cant-keep-my-eyes-open">Western Cum / I Can't Keep My Eyes Open by Cory Hanson</a>

“Western Cum” b/w “I Cant Keep My Eyes Open” is out 10/27 on Drag City.