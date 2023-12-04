Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2024 Tour With Ice Cube, Kid Cudi, More

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, tireless American alternative rock institution that they are, are back to their core-four lineup, with John Frusciante back in the mix alongside Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and Chad Smith. They are keeping themselves very busy. Last year, the Chili Peppers released two albums, Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen. They also toured stadiums, bringing along opening acts like the Strokes, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, and A$AP Rocky. Next year, the Chili Peppers will return to the road in North America. They’re playing slightly smaller venues this time around, but their choice of tourmates is no less fascinating.

Next summer, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour across North America’s outdoor amphitheaters, and they aren’t doing one of those ’90s-nostalgia package deals. They will, however, share some stages with Ice Cube, a guy who first hit the road with the Chili Peppers 32 years ago. (They were both on the Lollapalooza ’92 lineup together.) The shows’ lineups vary from city to city, and the other openers are a profoundly mixed bag: Rap cult heroes Kid Cudi and Ken Carson, Afrobeat scion Seun Kuti, psych-rock weirdos Wand, Japanese post-punkers Otoboke Beaver. LA rockers Irontom will open all of the shows; their lead guitarist is Zach Irons, son of original Chili Peppers drummer Jack. Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas)

2/17 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

2/20 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

2/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

5/28 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +*

5/31 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +*

6/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +*

6/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre $*

6/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^*

6/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

6/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~*

6/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~*

6/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ~*

7/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake $*

7/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

7/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^*

7/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^*

7/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #*

7/25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @*

7/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @*

+ with Ken Carson

* with Irontom

$ with Kid Cudi

^ with Wand

~ with Ice Cube

# with Seun Kuti & Egypt80

@ with Otoboke Beaver