Donald Trump Responds To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

After Tuesday night’s presidential debate — and not a moment too soon! — Taylor Swift officially professed her endorsement of Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” she wrote on Instagram. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.” She signed off her statement “Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to just one of the misogynistic claims made by Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.

Of course, Trump was not amused by this. This morning he called into Fox News, where he was asked to share his thoughts on Swift’s endorsement. Here’s what he said:

Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.

Brittany Mahomes is, of course, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the teammate and close friend of Travis Kelce, who is Swift’s boyfriend. There doesn’t seem to be a ton of hard evidence out there that Brittany supports Trump — although, to my knowledge, she hasn’t denied the rumors either. I wouldn’t necessarily go so far as to call her a “big MAGA fan,” but it’s true that she was in the headlines over the weekend: After Brittany and Swift notably did not sit together as they usually do during the Sept. 5 Chiefs/Ravens game, people thought Swift was trying to maintain some distance from Brittany over the whole Trump thing. But then they hugged at the US Open last weekend, so I guess not. Whatever. See the clip of Trump’s response below.

Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better … I was not a Taylor Swift fan … she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Also, Elon Musk tweeted this: