Lady Gaga Comments On Old Classmates’ Facebook Group “Stefani Germanotta, You Will Never Be Famous”
Lady Gaga is extremely famous, and she has been extremely famous for almost 20 years now. But when she was first trying to get famous — back when she was still known by her government name Stefani Germanotta — some of her former NYU classmates evidently started a Facebook post called “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.” This raises a lot of questions. For instance: Is this a thing that people do? Was Lady Gaga just incredibly irritating in college? Are all of her ex-classmates simply assholes?
If you want to make sure someone gets extremely famous, the best thing that you could possibly do is start a Facebook group called “[This person], you will never be famous.” Considering that NYU might have a longer list of famous alumni than any other college in America, these people really showed their ass. Now, Gaga has commented on a TikTok post about that Facebook group, writing, “this is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down — gotta keep going.”
Lady Gaga talking about the infamous facebook group made against her before her debut, they will never make me hate her pic.twitter.com/LxsNFNJ9vN
— Gagavoodo (@gagavoodo2) September 12, 2024
Lady Gaga’s Bruno Mars duet “Die With A Smile” is currently the #6 song in America, and Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters next month. She kept going.