Sam Bielanski and Matty Morand, the two members of the great fuzzed-out power-pop duo PONY, recently started another band called Heavenly Sweetheart, and they specialize in a slightly different form of great fuzzed-out power-pop. Heavenly Sweetheart started releasing music in March, and they’ve already got a handful of excellent singles. Last month, they dropped the Liquid Mike collab “$300.” Now, they’ve got another banger.

Matty Morand sings lead on the new song “HSP,” while Sam Bielanski and guest Josh Cassidy, Morand’s bandmate in the groups No Hands and Trout, sing backup harmonies. It’s a driving, shimmering anthem, another entry in a small discography that’s already shaping up really, really well. Morand says, “‘HSP’ is a song about grief and struggling to exist in the moment. I spent a lot of the past couple of years taking care of my dad when he was sick and everything felt so heavy, like, ‘What if this is the last time I see you and we’re fighting? What if I leave town this weekend and something happens?’ This song kind of came out all at once at the height of that time.” Check it out below.