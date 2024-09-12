Tears For Fears’ career dates back over four decades, and now, they’re finally announcing their first-ever live album. Out this October, Songs For A Nervous Planet arrives alongside an accompanying concert film recorded at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee last year. The album also features four brand-new studio tracks, including today’s new single “The Girl That I Call Home.”

On the decision to record and release a live album, Tears For Fears’ Curt Smith says in a press release: “I think a lot of people don’t know that we are a good live band, actually! They see a duo, and they think it’s going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that’ll be it. Over the years, we’ve vastly improved since our heyday back in the ’80s.” Roland Orzabal adds: “You could say this is an album forty years in the making.”

However, fans are sharing disappointment about the album artwork on Instagram, accusing it of being AI-generated. Stereogum has reached out to a band representative for more information on the design. Below, listen to “The Girl That I Call Home,” and watch a clip from the concert film in which Tears For Fears do their old hit “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad”

02 “The Girl That I Call Home”

03 “Emily Said”

04 “Astronaut”

05 “No Small Thing”

06 “The Tipping Point”

07 “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

08 “Secret World”

09 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

10 “Long, Long, Long Time”

11 “Break The Man”

12 “My Demons”

13 “Rivers of Mercy”

14 “Mad World”

15 “Suffer The Children”

16 “Woman In Chains”

17 “Bad Man’s Song”

18 “Pale Shelter”

19 “Break It Down Again”

20 “Head Over Heels”

21 “Change”

22 “Shout”

Songs For A Nervous Planet is out 10/25 via Concord. Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) will screen in select theaters 10/24 and 10/26, and you can find more information here.