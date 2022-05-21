Watch Tears For Fears Play The Tipping Point Songs Live For The First Time At Cincinnati Tour Opener

Twitter / Riverbend Music Center

Watch Tears For Fears Play The Tipping Point Songs Live For The First Time At Cincinnati Tour Opener

Tears For Fears kicked off their tour in support of The Tipping Point last night in Cincinnati. Playing the Riverbend Music Center, the band performed a number of new tracks from The Tipping Point for the first time live, including “Long, Long, Long Time,” “My Demons,” and “Rivers Of Mercy.” The band also brought out Carina Round to sing “Suffer The Children” (from 1983’s The Hurting), which you can watch below. (Round is also on The Tipping Point singing backing vocals on “Long, Long, Long Time.”) The evening also featured plenty of classics, including “Head Over Heels,” “Mad World,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Sowing the Seeds Of Love,” and Shout.”

SETLIST:
01 “No Small Thing”
02 “The Tipping Point”
03 “Everybody Wants To Rule the World”
04 “Secret World”
05 “Sowing the Seeds Of Love”
06 “Long, Long, Long Time” (Live debut)
07 “Break The Man”
08 “My Demons” (Live debut)
09 “Rivers Of Mercy” (Live debut)
10 “Mad World”
11 “Suffer The Children” (Feat. Carina Round)
12 “Woman In Chains”
13 “Badman’s Song”
14 “Pale Shelter”
15 “Break It Down Again”
16 “Head Over Heels / Broken”

ENCORE:
17 “End Of Night” (Live debut)
18 “Change”
19 “Shout”

