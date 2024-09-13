Today, indie-folk stalwart M. Ward is celebrating his career with For Beginners: The Best Of M. Ward. The 14-track album spans his Merge Records discography and includes a new cover of Godley & Creme’s 1985 hit “Cry,” which features Folk Bitch Trio.

Folk Bitch Trio are an Australian band opening for M. Ward on his upcoming tour. Earlier this year, they shared the poignant song “God’s A Different Sword.” Below, hear “Cry” and stream For Beginners: The Best Of M. Ward.





