Pom Pom Squad have teased their new album Mirror Starts Moving Without Me with the bewitching singles “Downhill” and “Spinning.” Today, the NYC indie rockers are back today with the combative “Street Fighter,” co-produced by Cody Fitzgerald.

“When Cody and I were messing around with this one we came across a synth patch that sounded like something straight out of Street Fighter!” Mia Berrin said in a statement. “Reconnecting with core-self / inner child is a throughline of the album and guided a lot of the writing process — Street Fighter II was one of my favorite games as a kid, so it felt like a fun direction to take the song in. I finished the lyrics and vocals on the same night at like 4am — I was delirious from being exhausted which resulted in some silly, goofy, lyrics. In general, my writing leans a bit more moody and serious so it’s a different side of me for sure!”

Listen below.

Mirror Starts Moving Without Me is out 10/25 on City Slang.