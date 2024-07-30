Pom Pom Squad returned last month with the ominous pop banger “Downhill.” Today, the indie rock project helmed by New York’s Mia Berrin is announcing their sophomore album Mirror Starts Moving Without Me. The lead single “Spinning” is out now.

“The song represents a moment when I was learning to cope with painful memories of the past and how they’ve shaped my future,” Berrin said. “In accepting them, I’ve been able to find more freedom and forgiveness within myself.”

“Spinning” comes with a music video directed by Berrin and Benjamin Lieber, about which Berrin added, “A lot of the lyrics on the album have to do with watching/analyzing yourself, so I knew I wanted to create a surveillance room setup for something. It turned out to be a really fun home-base for the ‘Spinning’ video.”

Mirror Starts Moving Without Me follows 2021’s bombastic Death Of A Cheerleader, which earned them a Band To Watch honor. “I took a lot of inspiration from my younger self on this album,” Berrin explained about the new one, continuing:

I wanted to get back in touch with my creative roots. After hitting a particularly rough bout of writer’s block, I challenged myself to make a playlist of my all-time favorite songs from childhood to adulthood. It was healing in a way I didn’t expect! Before we went into the studio I made my bandmates and Cody [Fitzgerald] do the same, then we all listened to each other’s and had a long conversation about them. Through the sessions for Mirror we were all pulling references from our collective playlists more than anything else.

Watch the “Spinning” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Downhill”

02 “Spinning”

03 “Street Fighter”

04 “Everybody’s Moving On”

05 “Villain”

06 “Running From Myself”

07 “Messages”

08 “Montauk”

09 “Doll Song”

10 “Tarot Interlude”

11 “The Tower”

Mirror Starts Moving Without Me is out 10/25 on City Slang.