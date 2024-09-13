Elvis Costello Announces King Of America Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks

In 1986, Elvis Costello released King Of America, a critically beloved album that reflected his growing interest in American roots music. Costello co-produced the album with T Bone Burnett, and it featured a ton of veteran session musicians, including members of the other Elvis’ TCB Band. On that year’s Pazz & Jop critics’ poll, King Of America came in at #2, behind only Paul Simon’s Graceland. When Elizabeth Nelson and Timothy Bracy ranked every Costello album for a 2021 Stereogum piece, King Of America came in at #4, and the man’s discography offers up some stiff competition. Now, Costello has announced King Of America & Other Realms, a massive new box-set edition of the LP.

Elvis Costello curated the 97-track box set on his own, and he also wrote a 35-page essay for the liner notes. The set includes a newly remastered version of King Of America, as well as Costello’s solo demos, a recording of a 1987 Royal Albert Hall concert, and a three-disc set of songs that Costello has recorded over the past few decades, many of which are previously unreleased. There’s also a new version of the King Of America opener “Brilliant Mistake” that Costello recorded in Cape Fear, North Carolina earlier this year. Check out the massive tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1, King Of America 2024 remaster:

01 “Brilliant Mistake”

02 “Lovable”

03 “Our Little Angel”

04 “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”

05 “Glitter Gulch”

06 “Indoor Fireworks”

07 “Little Palaces”

08 “I’ll Wear It Proudly”

09 “American Without Tears”

10 “Eisenhower Blues”

11 “Poisoned Rose”

12 “The Big Light”

13 “Jack Of All Parades”

14 “Suit Of Lights”

15 “Sleep Of The Just”

Disc 2, Le Roi Sand Sabots: Demos, Outtakes & Other Realms:

01 “The People’s Limousine – The Coward Brothers”

02 “Next Time Round” *

03 “Deportee” *

04 “Brilliant Mistake (First Draft)” *

05 “Suffering Face”

06 “Poisoned Rose”

07 “Jack Of All Parades”

08 “Sleep Of The Just” *

09 “Blue Chair” *

10 “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

11 “I’ll Wear It Proudly”

12 “Indoor Fireworks”

13 “Having It All”

14 “Shoes Without Heels” *

15 “King Of Confidence”

16 “They’ll Never Take Her Love From Me – The Coward Brothers”

17 “American Without Tears No. 2 (Twilight Version)”

Disc 3, Kings Of America Live At Royal Albert Hall 27th January 1987:

01 “The Big Light” *

02 “Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line” *

03 “Our Little Angel” *

04 “It Tears Me Up” *

05 “I’ll Wear It Proudly” *

06 “Lovable” *

07 “Riverboat” *

08 “Sally Sue Brown/36-22-36” *

09 “American Without Tears” *

10 “Brilliant Mistake” *

11 “What Would I Do Without You” *

12 “Your Mind Is On Vacation /Your Funeral, My Trial” *

13 “Pouring Water On A Drowning Man” *

14 “Payday” *

15 “That’s How You Got Killed Before” *

16 “Sleep Of The Just” *

17 “True Love Ways” *

Disc 4, Il Principe Di New Orleans E Le Marchese Del Mississippi:

01 “There’s A Story In Your Voice” (with Lucinda Williams)

02 “Country Darkness”

03 “The Delivery Man”

04 “Nothing Clings Like Ivy”

05 “Heart Shaped Bruise” (with Emmylou Harris, live at the Hi-Tone, Memphis) *

06 “Bedlam” (live at Montreal Jazz) *

07 “Either Side Of The Same Town”

08 “Wonder Woman”

09 “In Another Room”

10 “The Monkey” (Rehearsal with Dave Bartholomew & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band) *

11 “Monkey To Man”

12 “Deep Dark Truthful Mirror”

13 “Clown Strike” (live at Montreal Jazz) *

14 “Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further?”

15 “The River In Reverse”

16 “The Greatest Love” (from Treme) *

17 “Ascension Day”

Disc 5, El Principe Del Purgatorio:

01 “Stations Of The Cross”

02 “Quick Like A Flash” *

03 “Sulphur To Sugarcane”

04 “Red Cotton”

05 “Lost On The River #12”

06 “A Slow Drag With Josephine”

07 “I Felt The Chill”

08 “Complicated Shadows (Cashbox Version)”

09 “She’s Pulling Out The Pin”

10 “Condemned Man” (Demo) *

11 “Hidden Shame”

12 “Red Wicked Wine” (with Dr. Ralph Stanley)

13 “The Scarlet Tide” (with Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch, & David Rawlings, live at the Grand Ole Opry) *

14 “One Bell Ringing”

15 “Bullets For The New Born King”

16 “All These Strangers”

17 “For More Tears” (Demo) *

18 “You Hung The Moon”

Disc 6, Der Herzog Des Rempenlicht

01 “Stella Hurt”

02 “Mr. Feathers”

03 “Under Lime”

04 “Jimmie Standing In The Rain”

05 “Down Among The Wines And Spirits”

06 “Dr. Watson, I Presume”

07 “Church Underground” (Demo) *

08 “A Voice In The Dark”

09 “April 5th” (with Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson)

10 “Indoor Fireworks” (Memphis Magnetic version) *

11 “That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving” (with Larkin Poe) *

12 “Brilliant Mistake/Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” (Cape Fear version) *

13 “That Day Is Done” (with the Fairfield Four)

* previously unreleased

King Of America & Other Realms is out 11/1 on UMe. Pre-order it here. Read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Elvis Costello here.