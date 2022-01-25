We’ve Got A File On You: Elvis Costello

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

Earlier this month, Elvis Costello released The Boy Named If, his 32nd studio album. Oftentimes raw and bracing and tapping into a core strain of Costello’s songwriting, The Boy Named If looks all the way back to childhood, to imaginary friends and the excuses we make for our own bad behavior. This being Costello, he twists and complicates that premise, carrying it forward through more adult misdeeds and the eventual reckonings, perhaps even decades on, that prompt someone to grapple with exactly what growing up looks like.

With a career that now stretches well beyond 40 years, Elvis Costello knows something about different lives, and the discrete chapters we live within them. Aside from his influential run of early albums, he’s also produced ’70s and ’80s peers, collaborated with heroes from Paul McCartney to Burt Bacharach, guested on a whole bunch of TV shows, and even filled in for Letterman once. Just the fact he has 32 albums to his name is daunting, but the list of his extracurriculars and other projects is truly staggering.

On the occasion of The Boy Named If, we called Costello up via Zoom to talk about some of those odds and ends from across his career. The other thing about him: He’s quite a storyteller. One topic leads to half a dozen, with connections that span decades. There was so much more we could have asked him about, and the list we did get to is still a dizzying zig-zag across the years. Read our conversation below.

The Boy Named If (2022)

The name of the album comes from the idea of an imaginary friend, and this sort of innocence that gets complicated and lost over the course of the songs. What led you to writing about the past in that way?

ELVIS COSTELLO: I don’t really know where it comes from. It’s very tempting for people to go, “Well, you were working on Spanish Model so maybe hearing that rock ’n’ roll music again…” No, we’d finished that record. I’d made a record with some very weird-sounding rock ‘n’ roll on it, but it wasn’t played with the band. We were on tour when everything started to go into chaos. We could see the approaching crisis. The last couple nights, friends of mine were staying home, saying, “I don’t know whether I want to come to a theater.” So, I’d better take the responsible view because the government wasn’t doing anything in England, and cancel the rest of our dates. Suddenly I’m back with my family in Canada, going, “Where did the world go?” I was in mid-stride, literally. I went into the wings at the last show in London and said, “Hey guys, let’s play ‘Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Takin’ Over),’ a song from 1991. ‘It’ll be funny.'” It wasn’t very funny a couple weeks later, was it? [Laughs]

So anyway, I finished off the record I’d been working on, Hey Clockface. I suppose I wrote very quickly with a guitar in my hand. Because I’d been working on some very piano-based, melancholic ballads in Paris, it’s just a natural thing to want to do something different and lift your spirits, particularly given I was outside in the garden with my guitar. Before I knew it, everything was picking up tempo, everything was major keys for the most part initially. By the summer of 2020, Pete Thomas said, “Well, it doesn’t look like we’re going back to work.” Our job is really playing music onstage. Nobody’s making a living from making records, I don’t think, unless you’re called Adele or Taylor Swift.

So, why not make a record? Let’s keep connected. I’ve got these songs, and the minute I send them to Pete he sends them straight back to me with the drums on it. I thought, “That sounds great, let’s just keep going.” It’s as simple as that. For all the reasons you’d do it when you were a kid. It was playful in that sense. Before we knew it, we’d gone round the four of us. Steve [Nieve] lives in France, so we had a couple days waiting for him to chime in. [Producer] Sebastian Krys had agreed to pull all this into one place. About three weeks later we had the record.

It came together very quickly. At one point, the Roots album aside, there was a very long gap between albums, and now it’s been a pretty prolific stretch.

COSTELLO: The Roots, they had to lure me in — as they say — out of the hills with a hunk of raw meat. I had made this maybe slightly melodramatic statement I was going to concentrate on presenting… I had this vision I could be a rock ‘n’ roll George M. Cohan. He’s Irish blood. I thought, “I’ll be a showman.” By the time I got to 2010 or 2011, I had so many songs. My dad had just passed in 2011, and maybe I had him in my mind. I thought, “I’ll do what he did.” Sometimes that’s the reaction to the passing of a parent. I wasn’t trying to honor him, it was nothing sentimental, but I thought — he just went out and played whatever he played in his show every night. I’ll do that, I’ll create a framework, so I revived the spinning wheel concept. That was a lot of fun. Then you’re throwing all of your songs into the wheel of chance.

Then I created Detour, with the television set. I’d been working on this book. When that came out, that tour seemed to link with storytelling. I have to say, before Bruce Springsteen did Springsteen On Broadway, that wasn’t scripted like Bruce’s piece — which was beautiful, I didn’t see Bruce’s show until the last night of the second run. I was afraid if I went along I’d think, “Why did I carry that TV set around the world when I could’ve just stood on the stage and tell stories and sing songs?” [Laughs] I had a lot of complicated architecture I personally had fun with. I could talk about my family without it becoming too sentimental. Tell some truth, some lies.

I did versions of stories I’d written out longform in my book. I’d boil them down and use them as my introduction. Those things would sometimes be repeated. Occasionally I’d find myself saying, you know, “I speak about my father every night in this very kind of romantic way, but in fact he wasn’t a very good father and neither was I.” Then I’d sing “Toledo,” which is a song about coming back to your hotel room and finding the red light going and you know you’ve been found out. You’ve been somewhere you shouldn’t have been. That was my dad’s life as well as mine at some point.

That’s when I realized not everything had to happen in song because it happened to you last week. It could be something anytime in your experience. The better you get at writing, the less selfish you get about it being your diary or your last will and confession. Maybe it allows the listener’s imagination in a bit. Because of some of the collaborative things I’ve done I’ve had to cede some of the invention to those people, whether it’d be Paul McCartney or Burt Bacharach — where I was co-writer and co-lyricist, so I had to understand the implication of music coming to me. I had to recognize the distance of songs written on the piano and all the harmonic possibility and the mood and the dramatic possibility piano brings, relative to the way guitar tends to pull the words out of you in a rush.

The initial thing with these songs [for The Boy Named If] was, when they were lying in bits on the table, I recognized them all to be different times in life all emerging from the title. The imaginary friend, which is a charming alibi for a seven-year-old breaking a cup, and a less endearing… “Yes, I had to stay out all night dear, because my other self told me to.” That’s what the songs turned out to be. What it’s about is what you hear. You can listen to the songs and they explain themselves.

R. Whites Lemonade Commercial With His Dad (1974)

As far as I can tell, your first recording was this lemonade commercial with your father in 1974. What do you remember from that?

COSTELLO: My father had a really unusual career, in the sense he began as a jazz musician and when I was born… I don’t know, out of expedience or responsibility, he was hired to be a vocalist for a very successful dance band. He had a very successful career until about 1969, when I think he got a bit disenchanted with singing whatever song was put in front of him that week. In those days, dance bands just had to interpret the hit parade. He wanted to make his own choices. He grew his hair really long and kinda looked like a hippie. In this period, he had friends who were younger musicians. The places a man of his age — now in his forties — could play were working man’s clubs and social clubs in the north of England. He still had a name from having been on the radio. He had covered an awful lot of musical ground both from that band and under aliases.

He would record at nine in the morning, these cover records. One of the founders of pirate radio — Allan Crawford, who’s less celebrated in the history of pirate radio, the partner of Ronan O’Rahilly. He took it a stage further than his partner. He ran a ship moored in the Thames Estuary, and he actually believed not only could he subvert the BBC with a pirate radio station, but that he could subvert the record companies by recording soundalikes and playing them on that station exclusively and they wouldn’t have to pay royalties, only to publishing. He was from publishing. My father would go in and record four titles for these little EPs.

This is 1964. He’s recording “I Wanna Be Your Man” by the Rolling Stones under the name the Ravers. He’s singing “If I Loved You” from Carousel. He’s singing “Blowin’ In The Wind,” as a member of the Foresters, who were supposed to be Peter, Paul, And Mary. Nobody knew he was the singer on any of these songs, because he changed his voice and he had a different name. Do you get a clue of how I ended up being Elvis Costello? [Laughs] It’s like a hidden history of English pop music. We heard everything filtered one way or another.

When I was a teenager, I picked up the guitar. I started writing songs almost immediately. When I was 15, we moved to Liverpool and I went to school for the last two years there. I started playing in folk clubs, I had just started playing in public. We got to Liverpool, there was a divide between the traditional music and writing your own songs. I formed a duo there with a boy I met. We played together for two years and believed we were going to conquer the world the way you do when you’re 17. By the winter of ’72, I decided I was going to go back to London and live with my dad and try to make a career in music. When I got there, my dad picked me up at the station and told me, “You’ve got a brother.” I said, “When did that happen?” He said, “Four weeks ago.” So I stayed until I could get somewhere else to live, because I felt really awkward living with my dad and his young wife and my brother, who I love.

I fell in with a group of musicians and I played with them a while and that didn’t work out. My dad all the time was making money doing this secret work. He used to do commercials. One day he said, “I’ve been asked to do this lemonade commercial, they want me to do an Elvis Presley voice.” They’d written this silly jingle. “They wanted the background vocals to sound like a Merseybeat group, would you come to the studio? I’ll do the lead Elvis vocal, but the professional backup singers can’t sound like the Swinging Blue Jeans.” I can do that all day long.

I’m in the studio, and then the ad men come in. “We’re going to do two versions of this commercial, one is this guy’s having a fantasy about being a pop singer, he goes down to the kitchen, gets a bottle of pop out of the fridge, and bursts into it. That’s the pitch, 30 seconds. We also want to make a version where he actually sees himself onstage.” The piano player looked too old to be in it. My dad who had long hair — he’s exactly the same age — they put him on piano. Bass player was also an older guy. So I got stuck on bass. If you see that commercial, I’m in a red T-shirt. Not very flattering. I was maybe 18. That was my first recording session.

Writing With Paul McCartney (Late ’80s)

You were writing with McCartney in the late ‘80s, with songs appearing on each of your records in the late ’80s and into the ’90s.

COSTELLO: It’s the connection between me and Kanye. The next top 20 record is Kanye and Paul. Paul had a lot of hit albums. But his next top 20 single after “My Brave Face” is Kanye and Rihanna. If only he’d thought to put all three of us in the band, imagine! We would’ve gone to #1! Kanye, Rihanna, Paul, and me. Come on, there’s still time.

I don’t know when you’d first met him, but obviously this sounds intimidating, to say the least.

COSTELLO: Again, it goes back further than you would imagine. I don’t want to tell you the whole story of my life, but. The first time I met Paul was for the Concert For Kampuchea in 1979. It was Wings’ last gig. There was a massive cast. Rockpile opened up with Robert Plant singing for them, we played, Wings, and it ended with this giant thing called the Rockestra, with like three drummers. I wasn’t in the band. But I did get to meet Paul briefly. I didn’t know Wings were breaking up. That wasn’t announced at that point. Paul didn’t tour for a while after that.

Obviously, I’m exactly the right age to have been hit full force by the Beatles. The big event of 1963 — three months before they came to the US, they had played the Royal Variety Show. Annual benefit show, sponsored by the Royal family. My dad had played it in 1963 with the band he sang with. Also on the bill, the new sensation of that year, the BTS of 1963, the Beatles. And lots of other jugglers and conjurers and belly-dancers, just like all variety shows. Marlene Dietrich, and her accompanist Burt Bacharach. If you were to be spooky about these things: Two people on that bill in 1963, I ended up writing 15 or more songs with.

I get this invitation eight years later, after [Concert For Kampuchea], would I come and write with Paul. During the ’80s, we had done two records at their studios, the first of them being Imperial Bedroom. That was a record where we were almost shamelessly saying, “Let’s give ourselves the space.” We read in a book, “Didn’t the Beatles go to Abbey Road for weeks and weeks when they made Sgt. Pepper?” Wasn’t that three months? Maybe if we just do 12 weeks. That’s enough to make five records in our book. Bear in mind, This Year’s Model was made in 11 days. My Aim Is True was made in 24 hours of studio time total. None of our records took more than three weeks. To do 12 weeks, and to have Geoff Emerick, the man who had engineered Sgt. Pepper… But what I didn’t know, when we agreed to do it in there, was that Paul McCartney would be in the other studio the other end of the hallway, working with George Martin on what I think was Tug Of War.

We’d see Paul in the hallway, this is only two years after [that show]. One day, a little kid ran into our control room, about seven. A little blonde kid, then a blonde girl ran after him, then a dark-haired girl ran in after her, then their mum and it was Linda. It was like, “Hi, I’m meeting the family!” It’s like come to work with your dad day and they ended up in our studio. That was a break in the ice. We were trying not to bother them. We didn’t want to be starstruck. I’d see Paul and we’d talk. We’d be playing Asteroids in the lounge.

I got this invitation [years later], which I thought was a prank at first. I was invited down to his studio on the south coast. I took a pretty good sketch of “Veronica.” I was afraid if I got there and nothing happened, it would just be terrifying. I took a bit of a sketch that didn’t have a proper chorus or bridge worked out. He took to writing that. I told him it was a happy tune with a serious story, and he seemed to like that. We immediately struck it off. The next thing we did was something he prepared. So we both had the same idea: Let’s not stare at a blank page. After we wrote those two songs, they flowed very quickly. We had three or four writing sessions. We had a big stack of songs, and we started recording.

We were co-producing the tracks, which at first was tremendous fun. It was really raw. I was sometimes singing lead, leading the band so Paul could play bass. Sometimes I’d play piano, which I can’t really do. I was just hammering stuff out. It was very free. At some point, he started to want it to be bit more developed, and I wasn’t equipped for that. The record was a long time coming. When it came out, I had made Spike with T Bone Burnett. It was very widescreen, like Lawrence Of Arabia with less camels. It was very expansive. Four cities. It was a sort of, “Let’s have everything.” Let’s have an Irish ensemble, let’s have a New Orleans — everything I’d dreamed. Meanwhile, Paul was making this record [Flowers In The Dirt] bigger and then smaller again. When it came out, it wasn’t really so far away from what we’d started to do. I thought it was going to come back very very shiny, but it didn’t. “That Day Is Done” was really soulful, I thought, the way he sang it. I got one kind of co-vocal on it.

It was a very funny feeling, because the way the lines worked out I got all the sarcastic lines and he got all the dreamy lovelorn lines. He stopped during the demo and the look on his face was just kind of, “I think I’ve seen this movie before.” I would never dream for a minute I was being John Lennon, that’s ridiculous. They were teenage fans that went to outer space. There’s no way anybody could be John Lennon. But because of where my voice lies, I would end up singing the low end of the harmony, which was how Lennon sang most of the time. As you can hear, there’s some Liverpool accent in my voice from my parents. Not very pronounced, but of course the more I spoke to him the more it came out, as often is the way. It got worse and worse until he just went, “Hold on, stop the playback.” [Laughs]

Little did we know the horrors that lay ahead in the ’90s, but there were already quite a bit of people copying the Beatles in 1988. Paul McCartney could occasionally refer to a cadence that put you in mind of his other work. If you think about Wings, it was a very dramatic shift. I don’t know what your sense of harmony is, but it wasn’t just mood and production style. It was a completely different language of music. Which is an amazing thing to achieve. But by the time ’88 came around, he was maybe ready to make a couple passive references without being a pastiche. I really enjoyed it.

When Linda passed, it was very devastating of course. Chrissie Hynde and another friend of Linda’s put together a tribute concert at the Albert Hall. A bunch of us played. I was at the side of the stage, and John, Paul’s assistant, said, “This is actually really difficult for him.” As it would be. It doesn’t matter how famous you are. You don’t get anything to protect you from that kind of sadness. I went and sang harmony, and he liked that, and it gave him another person onstage. He turned to me at the end of it — this is at the rehearsal — and he said, “Do you want to stay up for the next one?” I said, “What is the next one?” He said, “‘All My Loving,’ do you know it?” Uh, yeah, I know it. [Laughs]

He just kicked it off. To do that, and get to the second verse and take the low harmony — I could’ve done it in a coma. It was so second nature to me to go exactly where that was supposed to phrase. In the evening, it wasn’t anything like that, it was everybody up onstage all bellowing into different mics, all out of tune. That magic moment went away. One of the only two times we’ve been onstage. I did “One After 909” with him one night when he was given an award, it was just the two of us hammering it out like a skiffle group. I know what that thrill is, that’s seen in Get Back. Not that you’re being someone else. But it’s thrilling to sing with him. It’s tremendous.