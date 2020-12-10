Black Thought Announces Dopamine, A Supergroup With Elvis Costello, DJ Premier, T-Bone Burnett, Nathaniel Rateliff, & Cassandra Wilson

News December 10, 2020 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Black Thought Announces Dopamine, A Supergroup With Elvis Costello, DJ Premier, T-Bone Burnett, Nathaniel Rateliff, & Cassandra Wilson

News December 10, 2020 2:23 PM By Chris DeVille

That neurotransmitter you’re feeling is the activation of a new supergroup bridging the worlds of rap, rock, jazz, folk, and more. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, in an interview with The Crate 808 Hip Hop Podcast, lead Roots rapper Black Thought revealed the existence of Dopamine, a new project involving Elvis Costello, who once recorded a whole album with the Roots. Also on board are legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier, Americana overlord T-Bone Burnett, roots rocker (not Roots rocker) Nathaniel Rateliff, and jazz icon Cassandra Wilson.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Black Thought

Regarding the sounds generated by this unlikely list of collaborators, Black Thought explained, “A really unusual sort of motley crew…it’s weird how the songs come to be. Essentially live instrumentation, Premier is right there and he sorta takes it and chops it up.” There’s no word on when we might hear this music, but Thought intimated that Dopamine is one of the projects we’ll be hearing from sooner rather than later.

In addition to a new Roots album and his long-gestating project with Danger Mouse, Black Thought says he and Premier have a whole set of music he intends to release as part of his Streams Of Thought series — and that “for the past year and some change” he’s been accumulating an album’s worth of tracks with Q-Tips. Interesting stuff! Though as anyone who read our We’ve Got A File On You interview knows, Black Thought is always up to interesting stuff. Check out the podcast interview below.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All”

    2 days ago

    Stereogum’s 60 Favorite Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Taylor Swift Announces New Album evermore Out Tonight, Feat. Haim, The National, & Bon Iver

    1 day ago

    The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2020

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media