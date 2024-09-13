Finneas O’Connell is still best-known as the primary collaborator of his younger sister Billie Eilish, and his work with her has won him a couple of Oscars and a whole pile of Grammys. But Finneas also releases music on his own. He dropped the debut album Optimist in 2021, and he’ll follow it next month with a new one called For Cryin’ Out Loud. Today, he’s got a new song.

The new Finneas single “Cleats” is a light indie-pop jam with a toe dipped in the world of Brill Building pop. He seems to be going for a Vampire Weekend thing with this one, and our own Scott Lapatine is into it. In the Isaac Ravishankara-directed video, a tiny Finneas wanders unnoticed around some kid’s room, looking like he got zapped with the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids laser. Watch it below.

For Cryin’ Out Loud is out 10/4 on OYOY/Interscope.