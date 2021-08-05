Finneas – “A Concert Six Months From Now”

Now that Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is out, her brother and producer Finneas is starting to roll out his own LP. His debut full-length Optimist is out in October on his sister’s label Interscope, preceded today by its opening track, a waltzing power ballad whose lyrics gave the album its name.

The acoustic-led “A Concert Six Months From Now” is about an on-off romance spanning a decade, but it also seems directly inspired by the COVID-era experience of wagering whether the show you’re hoping to see will actually happen. “Your favorite band is back on the road/ And this fall they’re playin’ the Hollywood Bowl,” Finneas sings. “I’ve already purchased two seats for their show/ I guess I’m an optimist.” From there, he keeps outlining details from his history with this person until the electric guitars come charging in.

Sam Bennett directed a video for the song — at the Hollywood Bowl, naturally. Watch below, where you’ll also find the previously released single “What They’ll Say About Us.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Concert Six Months From Now”

02 “The Kids Are All Dying”

03 “Happy Now”

04 “Only A Lifetime”

05 “The 90s”

06 “Love Is Pain”

07 “Peaches Etude”

08 “Hurt Locker”

09 “Medieval”

10 “Someone Else’s Star”

11 “Around My Neck”

12 “What They’ll Say About Us”

13 “How It Ends”

Optimist is out 10/15 on Interscope.