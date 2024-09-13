In 2021, the uncompromising New Orleans dance-punk hedonists Special Interest released their absolutely sick album Endure. Today, they’ve followed that LP with a new self-released single. Special Interest came out with a revised version of their song “Disco” last year, but the fresh track “Nothing Grows Here” is the first all-new Special Interest joint since Endure.

In the months ahead, Special Interest will play a bunch of shows on Show Me The Body’s tour, which also features acts like High Vis and ZelooperZ; it should be a great time. “Nothing Grows Here” is a raw, chaotic growl built on top of a rudimentary techno thump, and I bet it’ll go off at those shows. The band produced it themselves, and singer Alli Logout says that it’s about “stagnancy, over-stayed welcomes and the moment you decided to confront your complacency. It’s about opening yourself to feel the earth dying underneath your feet. How do we stand and what do we stand for? It’s a song about the reeling in this moment. The next step? A call to arms.”

Below, check out “Nothing Grows Here” and Special Interest’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/21 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

9/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^

9/26 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy ^

9/28 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick ^

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^

9/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

10/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy

10/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Sydney

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ^

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall ^

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Observatory ^

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Soma ^

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

^ with Show Me The Body