Last year, the New Orleans dance-punk firebrands Special Interest released a great new album, Endure, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Over the course of their career, the band has had a handful of songs called “Disco”: There’s “Disco” and “Disco II” from their 2018 album Spiraling, “Disco III” from their 2020 breakthrough The Passion Of, and today they’re back with another “Disco” track called “Disco 1.5,” a dancier and even more chaotic version of the original “Disco.” Check it out below.