Special Interest – “Disco 1.5”

New Music July 12, 2023 9:22 AM By James Rettig

Special Interest – “Disco 1.5”

New Music July 12, 2023 9:22 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the New Orleans dance-punk firebrands Special Interest released a great new album, Endure, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Over the course of their career, the band has had a handful of songs called “Disco”: There’s “Disco” and “Disco II” from their 2018 album Spiraling, “Disco III” from their 2020 breakthrough The Passion Of, and today they’re back with another “Disco” track called “Disco 1.5,” a dancier and even more chaotic version of the original “Disco.” Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

3 days ago 0

Madonna Shares First Statement Following Hospitalization, Tour Postponement

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest