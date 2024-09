Sixpence None The Richer are Brat. Or, uh, their new single from reunion EP Rosemary Hill is “Julia.” Is it so Julia? No, not really. It feels like a bridge too far to nudge the Christian indie-pop band responsible for ultra-quaint love song “Kiss Me” into Charli XCX’s 24/7 sleazed-out party life. I recant. Anyway, here’s Leigh Nash:

Rosemary Hill is out 10/4.