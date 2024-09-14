Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider Threw Out The First Pitch At Faye Webster’s Show

Last month, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider proved his immaculate indie taste when he chose to collaborate with Lunar Vacation for a giveaway. On Thursday, he proved himself further by throwing out the first pitch at a Faye Webster gig in Athens.

The anticipation for Webster’s performance began with minions on the stage’s screen, and she began her set with Strider pitching her the ball. Webster has always been a Braves fan, and her 2021 album I Know I’m Funny Haha had a song titled “A Dream With A Baseball Player” about the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Watch a clip from the night below.