The overlap between indie music and Vanderpump Rules is more common that you’d expect. An important moment on the reality show hinged on a Fleet Foxes song earlier this year; now Lunar Vacation have shared a new Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire single named after one of the characters.

“Tom,” out today, is inspired by Tom Schwartz, aka Katie Maloney’s ex-husband. “After revisiting the song years later, I decided to make it less serious and revise some of the lyrics,” bandleader Gep Repasky explained. “It ended up being about unrequited ‘love’ between me and a coworker who I didn’t know was gay.”

“Tom” follows previous singles “Set The Stage” and “Sick.” “Tom” will be playing an unexpected role in the Atlanta Braves vs. Brewers game tonight; Braves pitcher Spencer Strider chose three bands to collaborate with, and he will be giving away 5,000 vinyl for each band — Lunar Vacation, along with Trash Panda and Dinner Time — to lucky attendees at the event (hopefully they own record players). About Lunar Vacation, Strider said:

I remember exactly when and where I first heard Lunar Vacation — that’s how immediately they became one of my favorite groups. When I learned they were from Atlanta, it exponentially increased the enjoyment I derive from their music. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have followed their maturation and growth from the beginning.

“Tom” is accompanied by a John J. Andrews-directed music video; watch below.

Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire is out 9/13 on Keeled Scales.