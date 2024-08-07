Lunar Vacation’s New Single Is Named After Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz And The Atlanta Braves Are Giving It Away On Vinyl
The overlap between indie music and Vanderpump Rules is more common that you’d expect. An important moment on the reality show hinged on a Fleet Foxes song earlier this year; now Lunar Vacation have shared a new Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire single named after one of the characters.
“Tom,” out today, is inspired by Tom Schwartz, aka Katie Maloney’s ex-husband. “After revisiting the song years later, I decided to make it less serious and revise some of the lyrics,” bandleader Gep Repasky explained. “It ended up being about unrequited ‘love’ between me and a coworker who I didn’t know was gay.”
“Tom” follows previous singles “Set The Stage” and “Sick.” “Tom” will be playing an unexpected role in the Atlanta Braves vs. Brewers game tonight; Braves pitcher Spencer Strider chose three bands to collaborate with, and he will be giving away 5,000 vinyl for each band — Lunar Vacation, along with Trash Panda and Dinner Time — to lucky attendees at the event (hopefully they own record players). About Lunar Vacation, Strider said:
I remember exactly when and where I first heard Lunar Vacation — that’s how immediately they became one of my favorite groups. When I learned they were from Atlanta, it exponentially increased the enjoyment I derive from their music. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have followed their maturation and growth from the beginning.
“Tom” is accompanied by a John J. Andrews-directed music video; watch below.
Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire is out 9/13 on Keeled Scales.