Last month, Lunar Vacation announced their new album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire and unleashed the exquisite single “Set The Stage,” which landed on our list of Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the indie rock quintet is back with “Sick.”

“This song came about after accidentally going to an open mic stand-up comedy show, where, unbeknownst to us, we were the only audience members. No one was funny, and most jokes were made at our expense,” bandleader Gep Repasky explained. “I picked this song up again while we were on tour and finished writing it as we drove into Manhattan, which inspired the lyrics about crumbling infrastructure.”

“Sick” comes with a music video directed and edited by Maggie Geeslin, shot by Maggie Geeslin, Repasky, and Matteo De Lurgio. “Sick” is more flowy and meditative, but arresting nonetheless, especially paired with the disarming, playful montage. Check it out below.

Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire is out 9/13 on Keeled Scales.