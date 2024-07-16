Lunar Vacation – “Sick”

Violet Teegardin

New Music July 16, 2024 10:08 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Lunar Vacation – “Sick”

Violet Teegardin

New Music July 16, 2024 10:08 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Lunar Vacation announced their new album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire and unleashed the exquisite single “Set The Stage,” which landed on our list of Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the indie rock quintet is back with “Sick.”

“This song came about after accidentally going to an open mic stand-up comedy show, where, unbeknownst to us, we were the only audience members. No one was funny, and most jokes were made at our expense,” bandleader Gep Repasky explained. “I picked this song up again while we were on tour and finished writing it as we drove into Manhattan, which inspired the lyrics about crumbling infrastructure.”

“Sick” comes with a music video directed and edited by Maggie Geeslin, shot by Maggie Geeslin, Repasky, and Matteo De Lurgio. “Sick” is more flowy and meditative, but arresting nonetheless, especially paired with the disarming, playful montage. Check it out below.

Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire is out 9/13 on Keeled Scales.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nine Inch Nails Announce The Downward Spiral 30th Anniversary Dr. Martens

1 day ago 0

Tool Fans Are Outraged Over JoJo Siwa’s New Merch

4 days ago 0

Katy Perry Says “Woman’s World” Is Satire After Backlash

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest