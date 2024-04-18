Fleet Foxes Song Plays Pivotal Role In Vanderpump Rules Sperm Donor Scene

A plot development on the wildly popular reality show Vanderpump Rules apparently hinged on “Grown Ocean,” the iconic closing track from Fleet Foxes’ 2011 sophomore album Helplessness Blues. It’s the latest Vanderpump intersection with the music world after Lala Kent’s feud with 50 Cent, the cast’s appearance in a Best Coast video, and Maren Morris’ song about the infidelity saga known as “Scandoval.”

Here’s how Fleet Foxes factored in: The aforementioned Lala Kent was seeking a sperm donor. Her friend Scheana Shay was helping her peruse applications for the job, and they stumbled upon a guy whose favorite song is “Grown Ocean.” Kent already has a kid named Ocean, so I guess they thought it was a sign?

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold has acknowledged this fateful occurrence. On his Instagram story, he wrote “Happy for you bro” and “Sperm donor applicant on Vanderpump Rules got the gig bc of ‘Ocean’? I don’t know I am old goodbye.” I too do not know and am old, Robin! Here’s the moment of truth, straight from the -pump: