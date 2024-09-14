Donald Trump Mistakenly Refers To Nicky Jam As A Woman While Introducing Reggaetón Singer At Campaign Rally

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president. On Friday, Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas at the World Market Center, where the reggaetón stalwart Nicky Jam endorsed him. However, Trump seemed confused of who Nicky Jam was while introducing him.

“Latin music superstar, Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot. Where’s Nicky?” Trump said before the musician took the stage. “Oh, look, I’m glad he came up,” Trump awkwardly offered once realizing his mistake. Did he confuse Nicky Jam and Nicki Minaj? Jam still delivered a small speech, and later acknowledged the incident with crying-laughing emojis on Instagram.

Jam also recently told Billboard that he won’t be doing music for much longer: “I think I’ll probably retire soon… Well, not retire. Singers never retire. You just tone it down,” he explained.

Watch Trump’s blunder below.