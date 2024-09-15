Last Saturday night, Omaha band Neva Dinova played a show at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall. Also on the evening’s bill was an act called 7:55 Saturday Radical Stage Riot Boys. If you look at the schedule for next weekend’s Riot Fest, you’ll see that Bright Eyes are scheduled to play the Radical Stage at 7:55 on Saturday. The 7:55 Saturday Radical Stage Riot Boys was, in fact, a pseudonym for Bright Eyes, who debuted new songs from their upcoming album Five Dice, All Threes at the gig.

Conor Oberst and company unveiled brand-new songs “Bells And Whistles,” “El Capitan,” “Bas Jan Ader,” “Real Feel 105°,” and “Tiny Suicides,” as well as the recent single “Rainbow Overpass.” They also played “Happy Accident” from 2004’s One Jug Of Wine, Two Vessels for the first time ever. They covered Thin Lizzy and Ted Hawkins and dusted off some I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning classics, too. And they’ll be doing it all again tonight in Cleveland, under the moniker “Ojos Brilliantes.” That’s “shiny eyes” in Spanish. Close enough.

See some clips and the full setlist for Bright Eyes’ Chicago set below.

SETLIST:

“Bells And Whistles” (Live Debut)

“El Capitan” (Live Debut)

“Mariana Trench”

“Gold Mine Gutted”

“Falling Out Of Love At This Volume”

“Bas Jan Ader” (Live Debut)

“Method Acting”

“I Won’t Ever Be Happy Again”

“Tiny Suicides” (Live Debut)

“Real Feel 105°” (Live Debut)

“Old Soul Song (For The New World Order)”

“Happy Accident” (Live Debut)

“A Scale, A Mirror And Those Indifferent Clocks”

“Rainbow Overpass” (Live Debut)

“Poison Oak”

“Road To Joy”

ENCORE:

“Sorry You’re Sick” (Ted Hawkins Cover, Live Debut)

“First Day Of My Life”

“Running Back” (Thin Lizzy Cover)

“One For You, One For Me”