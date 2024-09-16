Last Saturday, Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam endorsed Donald Trump for president at the Republican candidate’s Las Vegas rally. It was weird for a number of reasons, not least of which being that Trump mistakenly referred to Nicky — a cisgender man — as a woman. Nicky was born in Massachusetts, but as a longtime Latin music star, he’s worked with a lot of artists who aren’t from the continental United States. That includes the Mexican rock band Maná, who just pulled their 2016 collaboration with Nicky, “De Pies A Cabeza,” from streaming.

“Maná doesn’t work with racists,” reads an Instagram post from Maná shared Sunday. In the caption, translated from Spanish, they elaborated:

For the past 30 years, Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos around the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people. That is why today Maná decided to remove its collaboration with Nicky Jam on “De Pies A Cabeza” from all digital platforms.

See the post below.

As a refresher, here’s the moment where Trump introduced Nicky Jam by saying, “She’s hot.”