Ain’t – “Teething”

Marieke Macklon

New Music September 16, 2024 6:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Ain’t – “Teething”

Marieke Macklon

New Music September 16, 2024 6:13 PM By Chris DeVille

In May we heard “Oar,” the promising debut single from the rising UK indie band Ain’t. They have another new song out today, a mathy and propulsive track called “Teething” that lets Hanna Baker Darch flex her vocal prowess between spindly guitar riffs and peels of feedback before properly cutting loose. Like the last one, it’s seriously impressive.

A word from the band:

“Teething” is definitely our creepiest song – Ed wrote it ages before Ain’t and the lyrics ‘you don’t even notice me from the window’ encapsulates the whole premise of the song neatly. It’s about vying for someone’s attention when they couldn’t care less – and how the sting of that rejection isn’t so much a sting, but a persistent throbbing, like toothache.”

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

MOST POPULAR

Jane’s Addiction Show Ends In Fight, Perry Farrell’s Wife Offers Explanation

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Broke Out His Most Played Song After Six Years, Trolling John Mellencamp Who Covered It During Lead-In Set

3 days ago 0

Ted Nugent Responds To Pearl Jam Turning His Song Into Anti-Gun Anthem

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest