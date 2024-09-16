In May we heard “Oar,” the promising debut single from the rising UK indie band Ain’t. They have another new song out today, a mathy and propulsive track called “Teething” that lets Hanna Baker Darch flex her vocal prowess between spindly guitar riffs and peels of feedback before properly cutting loose. Like the last one, it’s seriously impressive.

A word from the band:

“Teething” is definitely our creepiest song – Ed wrote it ages before Ain’t and the lyrics ‘you don’t even notice me from the window’ encapsulates the whole premise of the song neatly. It’s about vying for someone’s attention when they couldn’t care less – and how the sting of that rejection isn’t so much a sting, but a persistent throbbing, like toothache.”

Listen below.