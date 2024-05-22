Ain’t have cultivated a following in the UK by playing shows with bands like Human Interest, Spoort, and Real Farmer, as well as playing The Great Escape Festival. Today, the London quintet is releasing their debut song, “Oar.”

The band is made up of George Ellerby on guitar and vocals, Ed Randall on guitar, Hanna Baker Darch on vocals, Chapman Ho on bass, and Joe Lockstone on drums. “‘Oar’ was originally drafted by George in the pandemic and was driven by the lack faith of those in charge,” they explained in a statement. “After joining the band, Hanna reinterpreted the lyrics to be loosely inspired by the legend of Llys Helig, she incorporates imagery from medieval Wales to the themes of irreparable disaster.”

“Oar” was recorded with Oli Barton Wood. It’s spellbinding and clamorous, serving as an exciting start for Ain’t. Listen below.