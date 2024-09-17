Last year, festival veterans My Morning Jacket re-released their 2013 EP Happy Holiday!, adding the new song “Feelin Sorry.” Today, MMJ are back with “Aren’t We One?,” a grand and idealistic new standalone single. MMJ’s Jim James and Bo Koster co-wrote “Are We One?” with Manchester Orchestra leader Andy Hull, and the band recorded it with big-time rock producer Brendan O’Brien.

“Aren’t We One?” is written from a place of starry-eyed naïveté, and it’s got some serious ’80s Paul McCartney vibes working for it. Over big, crashing chords, Jim James seems to sing about the world uniting and laying aside prejudices just before the planet is consumed by the sun. If I’m not misreading those lyrics, maybe this is his version of the Independence Day speech. Here’s what James says about the track:

Music is the invisible architecture holding up the entire universe. Music is the great reminder that life, despite its challenges, still brims with so much beauty. Music connects us back to the source — the heartbeat of existence, the force of love that binds us all, that boundless ocean of cosmic energy. In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity. Let us move past the divide-and-conquer mentality holding us back and come together to uplift one another and heal our planet. A rainbow is the greatest example we have of this in life, where all of the diverse colors come together to form something much greater than they ever could have done on their own. No matter what walk of life one may stroll — who doesn’t enjoy the majesty of a rainbow out in nature?! We are all part of that great ever-changing living rainbow called life. Let us act with compassion and listen to the heartbeat of the universe, the voice of conscience within our souls, guiding us towards peace, reminding us that we are all one… all part of the same love. Please help support organizations like @doctorswithoutborders, @amnesty, @glbctzn, and others fighting for a better world. Most importantly, register to VOTE and exercise your right to choose. Your voice matters. Every vote counts. Don’t let your voice go unheard. In the upcoming election we believe in the leadership of @kamalaharris and @timwallz, who are working tirelessly to create a world of fairness, equality, and peace. Visit @headcountorg for information on registering to vote or voting in your area.

Hear “Aren’t We One?” below.

“Aren’t We One?” is out now on ATO.