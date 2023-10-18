This week, My Morning Jacket kicked off a fall tour, and many of those shows will be available to stream on the live recording site nugs.net after they take place. The band is also re-releasing their EP Happy Holiday! for Record Store Day Black Friday next month. In addition to the tracks that were originally recorded in 2013 for the release, which was previously available only digitally, the band recorded some new tunes, including a cover of Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog)’s “Oh My Christmas Tree” and an original called “Feelin Sorry.” The latter is out now.

“we have always loved music that celebrates the many feelings that come rushing in during the holiday season,” the band wrote on Twitter. “long ago we recorded an ep for itunes but it was never pressed on vinyl so this year for record store day we thought it would be fun to re-release these tunes.”

Listen to “Feelin Sorry” below.

we feel proud of and add a few new tunes in too- a new song of our own called “feeling sorry” and one of our all time fave classics by scott mcmicken @pressonrecords entitled “oh my christmas tree” we hope you enjoy and happy holiday! Available on Black Friday ❄️ — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) October 2, 2023

The vinyl edition of the Happy Holiday! EP is out on 11/24 for Record Store Day Black Friday.