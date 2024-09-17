Talking Heads Announce 77 Deluxe Reissue Featuring Outtakes And Rarities

Uh-oh, money comes to town! Talking Heads’ brilliant 1977 debut album Talking Heads: 77 is getting a super deluxe reissue. Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) includes four LPs, four more 7″ singles, and the requisite 80-page hardcover book, and it’s coming in November in an actual lidded box.

Here’s the LP breakdown: Disc 1 has the remastered original album. Disc 2 has rarities, demos, and outtakes, 13 of which are previously unreleased. Discs 3 and 4 feature a full live set from famed NYC punk hub and Talking Heads proving ground CBGB from Oct. 10, 1977 — enticing! Among the Disc 2 rarities is an acoustic version of “Psycho Killer” with Arthur Russell that has been online forever, but we’ll include it here anyway. Byrne shared this statement on the collab:

We knew cellist and singer/songwriter Arthur Russell from the downtown world. He died early from AIDS, and during his life, he released very disparate records—spacey tunes on the album ‘World of Echo’ and disco club tunes under the name Dinosaur L. He left a huge legacy of recordings, which are still filtering out 40 years after his passing. I remember seeing him play Philip Glass music for a Mabou Mines production of a Beckett play. I think Beckett’s folks hated it, as they didn’t want there to be music in his plays. So it wasn’t a huge stretch that we’d invite Arthur to arrange and play on an alternate version of “Psycho Killer.” Somewhat perversely, I always saw the song as being a slightly more intimate folk rock thing rather than the rock song that folks seemed to love. So I had a special attachment to this version.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

DISC 1:

01 “Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town”

02 “New Feeling”

03 “Tentative Decisions”

04 “Happy Day”

05 “Who Is It?”

06 “No Compassion”

07 “The Book I Read”

08 “Don’t Worry About The Government”

09 “First Week/Last Week… Carefree”

10 “Psycho Killer”

11 “Pulled Up”

DISC 2:

01 “Sugar On My Tongue”

02 “I Want To Live”

03 “(Love Goes To) Building On Fire”

04 “I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That”

05 “Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version)”

06 “Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate “Pop” Version)”

07 “New Feeling (Alternate “Pop” Version)”

08 “Pulled Up (Alternate “Pop” Version)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

09 “Stay Hungry (1977 Version)”

10 “First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic Version)”

11 “I Feel It In My Heart”

12 “Psycho Killer (Alternate Version)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

DISC 3 & 4:

01 “(Love Goes To) Building On Fire (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

02 “Don’t Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

03 “Take Me To The River (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

04 “The Book I Read (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

05 “New Feeling (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

06 “A Clean Break (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

07 “No Compassion (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

08 “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

09 “Who Is It? (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

10 “Pulled Up (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

11 “Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

12 “Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)

13 “Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB’s, New York, New York, 10/10/77)” (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)