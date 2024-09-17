Onsloow introduced their new album Full Speed Anywhere Else, the Norwegian band’s first for Tiny Engines, with lead single “Taxi.” This week they’re back with “Brakes,” another stunner that suggests Onsloow have the emo-tinged melodic indie rock game on lock. They shared this statement with Brooklyn Vegan:

With “Brakes” we wanted to step things up. It’s a more intense track, with more drive and energy. There’s a definite nod to that late ’90s indie rock and emocore vibe we love, but we’ve put our own twist on it. Lyrically, “Brakes” is about looking back on a relationship and struggling to remember how it felt in those intense moments. It’s a mix of frustration and nostalgia, but with a lot of energy behind it. We’ve tried to balance that emotional depth with the kind of punchy, upbeat sound that gets you moving.

Listen below.

Full Speed Anywhere Else is out 10/25 on Tiny Engines.