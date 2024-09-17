Alvilda – “Angoisse”

New Music September 17, 2024 5:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Hard-charging French indie-pop bands are getting plucked up by some of the coolest punk labels on Bandcamp, and I’m not at all mad about it. Cœur À L’Index’s Adieu Minette EP came to us via La Vida Es Un Mus. Now the likeminded Alvilda have linked up with Static Shock. Next month the Paris band will follow up its Negatif EP with debut full-length C’est D​é​jà L’heure (translation: It’s Already Time). Lead single “Angoisse” is a mildly dreamy power-pop delight that splits the difference between Alvvays and Sheer Mag, and I recommend you check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
1 “Chômage”
2 “Angoisse”
3 “Mélanie”
4 “Vortex”
5 “Maladresse”
6 “Alvilda”
7 “Paris été”
8 “Téléphone”
9 “Moustique”
10 “Le Froid”

C’est D​é​jà L’heure is out 10/25 via Static Shock. Pre-order it here.

