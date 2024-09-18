In July, W. H. Lung announced their third album Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates and released “How To Walk.” Last month they unveiled “The Painting Of The Bay,” and today the Manchester synthpop crew is back with the emotional earworm “Bloom And Fade.”

“I remember finishing the lyrics to ‘Bloom And Fade’ feeling like the whole song had slipped out fully formed from somewhere between my heart and my belly,” singer Joseph Evans said. “But this song was not my life. It didn’t sound like any past experience nor did it describe anything that was currently occurring. However, I shit you not, six months later, it all happened to me (admittedly with a little update for the last verse, but sometimes you’ve got to help the magic along.) It felt like coming home to something when I sang it in the studio.”

Check out “Bloom And Fade” below.

Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates is out 10/18 on Melodic.