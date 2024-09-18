In July, Haley Heynderickx returned with “Seed Of A Seed,” her first new material since her critically acclaimed 2018 debut I Need To Start A Garden. It turns out that song is the title track of her sophomore album, which she’s announcing today.

Seed Of A Seed arrives Nov. 1, and the sprawling second single “Foxglove” is out now. “‘Foxglove’ is my daydream tune craving a slower and simpler pace of life,” the Portland singer-songwriter explained. “Sometimes it all feels so far away — living in a city being so removed from a life entwined with nature.”

The record began with a “core jazz boy band” made up of Daniel Rossi on drums, Denzel Mendoza on trombone, and Matthew Holmes on electric and upright bass. Later, electric guitarist William Seiji Marsh and Caleigh Drane on cello were added. Seed Of A Seed grapples with technology, overconsumption, and consumerism, and the way they hinder our connection to nature. Watch the beautiful “Foxglove” music video below.

Seed Of A Seed is out 11/1 on Mama Bird Recording Co.