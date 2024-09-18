Tkay Maidza – “Electric Feel” (MGMT Cover)

New Music September 18, 2024 11:35 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music September 18, 2024 11:35 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year, after a seven-year gap, Tkay Maidza finally followed up her 2016 debut with a new album called Sweet Justice. Today, in the long tail of that album’s promo cycle, the Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised, LA-based artist is back with a new cover of a classic song. For the Spotify Singles series, Maidza has delivered a quite stylish rendition of MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular funk-psych hit “Electric Feel.” Ooh, girl: It’s better than I expected it to be. Listen below.

