Last year, after a seven-year gap, Tkay Maidza finally followed up her 2016 debut with a new album called Sweet Justice. Today, in the long tail of that album’s promo cycle, the Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised, LA-based artist is back with a new cover of a classic song. For the Spotify Singles series, Maidza has delivered a quite stylish rendition of MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular funk-psych hit “Electric Feel.” Ooh, girl: It’s better than I expected it to be. Listen below.