Tkay Maidza – “Ring-A-Ling”
Tkay Maidza has announced a new album, Sweet Justice, coming in November. The follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut (plus a couple of Last Year Was Weird EPs) features the Flume-produced “Silent Assassin,” which dropped earlier in July, plus additional production from Stint and Kaytranada. Today, Tkay is sharing the new single “Ring-A-Ling,” which also has a video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.
Here’s what Tkay had to say about Sweet Justice, which also has collabs with Lolo Zouaï, Amber Mark, and Duckwrth: “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years. It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”
She adds of “Ring-A-Ling,” which is produced by Two Fresh: “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals.”
Listen to and watch “Ring-A-Ling” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Love And Other Drugs”
02 “WUACV”
03 “Out Of Luck” (Feat. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)
04 “What Ya Know”
05 “Won One”
06 “Love Again”
07 “WASP”
08 “Ghost!”
09 “Ring-A-Ling”
10 “Free Throws”
11 “Silent Assassin”
12 “Our Way”
13 “Gone To The West” (Feat. Duckwrth)
14 “Walking On Air”
TOUR DATES:
07/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena (w/ Lizzo)
09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Flume)
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
Sweet Justice will be out 11/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.