Tkay Maidza has announced a new album, Sweet Justice, coming in November. The follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut (plus a couple of Last Year Was Weird EPs) features the Flume-produced “Silent Assassin,” which dropped earlier in July, plus additional production from Stint and Kaytranada. Today, Tkay is sharing the new single “Ring-A-Ling,” which also has a video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

Here’s what Tkay had to say about Sweet Justice, which also has collabs with Lolo Zouaï, Amber Mark, and Duckwrth: “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years. It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

She adds of “Ring-A-Ling,” which is produced by Two Fresh: “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals.”

Listen to and watch “Ring-A-Ling” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love And Other Drugs”

02 “WUACV”

03 “Out Of Luck” (Feat. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)

04 “What Ya Know”

05 “Won One”

06 “Love Again”

07 “WASP”

08 “Ghost!”

09 “Ring-A-Ling”

10 “Free Throws”

11 “Silent Assassin”

12 “Our Way”

13 “Gone To The West” (Feat. Duckwrth)

14 “Walking On Air”

TOUR DATES:

07/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena (w/ Lizzo)

09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Flume)

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

Sweet Justice will be out 11/3 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.