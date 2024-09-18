Dave Navarro Unveils Next Project: A Supreme Guitar Pedal

Things are not going so great in Jane’s Addiction world, with onstage fisticuffs leading to the cancellation of their big reunion tour and several thinly veiled comments from guitarist Dave Navarro suggesting the band is over. But a new Jane’s song materialized online today, and so did a new project from Navarro.

In an Instagram post, Navarro revealed that he was involved with the creation of a new tricked-out edition of Jim Dunlop’s famed Cry Baby Wah pedal. It’s a sparkling red and white design bearing the logo of hypebeast apparel company Supreme. Navarro’s caption reads, “Super stoked to work on this collaboration with @supremenewyork and @jimdunlopusa – the #crybaby wah has always been a staple on my board and now it’s available with an ungodly amount of @supremenewyork steeeeeeeeeze!”

It really does have an ungodly amount of steeze. I see this item on Supreme’s website, but I don’t see a purchase link anywhere yet. Check out footage of Navarro shredding while using the Supreme wah-wah pedal below.

Supreme Cry Baby would be a low-key great band name, actually.