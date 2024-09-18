Jane’s Addiction Quietly Share New Single “True Love” Amid Breakup Speculation

Jane’s Addiction were making moves. The original lineup was back together for the first time in 14 years and releasing music together for the first time in 34. There were strong hints of a new album. But all those plans appear to be in jeopardy after singer Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro onstage in Boston Friday, leading to an onstage fistfight, the cancellation of the band’s reunion tour, and calls from the rest of the band for Farrell to get treatment. Meanwhile, in an Instagram post Tuesday reflecting on Walt Whitman, Navarro wrote, “Perhaps it’s simpler to recognize when something is gone and learn from the magical lesson of grief rather than avoid it and remain in a consistent state of dissatisfaction.”

Are Jane’s Addiction breaking up? No one knows for sure. But in the midst of the chaos, another new track has appeared. “True Love,” a song Jane’s Addiction have been performing live for more than a year, manifested online today without an announcement from the band. The ode to young love follows “Imminent Redemption,” the band’s comeback single. This one’s slower, quieter, and almost ceremonial in its approach, but not without a sense of creeping energy. Listen below.