New Jane’s Addiction Album With Classic Lineup Is “More Than Likely,” Says Dave Navarro

Los Angeles alt-rock overlords Jane’s Addiction famously broke up in 1991, just in time for them to completely miss the alternative boom that they helped usher in. Over the years, there have been many Jane’s Addiction reunions and a couple of albums, but the classic four-piece lineup hasn’t managed to stay together for long enough to release another record. That may be changing. In May, Jane’s Addiction played their first classic-lineup show in 14 years. Last month, they released “Imminent Redemption,” the first new song from those four guys since 1990. Now, returning guitarist Dave Navarro says that they’ll probably make another album, their first since the 1990 swan song Ritual De Lo Habitual.

Two years ago, original bassist Eric Avery returned to Jane’s Addiction for the first time since 2010. But as Jane’s prepared to head out on tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, the band announced that Dave Navarro would not be able to join the tour because of an extended battle with long COVID. Jane’s toured with fill-in guitarists Troy Van Leeuwen and Josh Klinghoffer. Meanwhile, Navarro’s social-media accounts went dark, and he was replaced as host of the tattoo-artist reality show Ink Master, which led to fan theories that Navarro had deeper problems. But in a new Rolling Stone interview, Navarro says that it feels great to have Jane’s Addiction operating as a four-piece again and that it’s all systems go.

When writer Andy Greene asks about the possibility of a new album, Navarro says:

That’s more than likely going to happen. I mean, we have recorded material. I don’t know specifically the model, if it’s going to be a song at a time, or if we’re going to drop a song, and then a record, or I don’t really know. I kind of stay out of that stuff. What matters to me most is that this stuff is on vinyl. I don’t know anything about streaming or anything like that. But I’m 57 years old. I’ve been in this band since I was 17 or 18, and it’s the same band, and we have some of the same hurdles, and we have other obstacles that are no longer there. There’s always hurdles in collaborative creative efforts, but overcoming those hurdles is where the solution happens, and the solution, should it reveal itself, can be pretty exciting. The songwriting process has really changed thanks to technology. Everything was on reel-to-reel before, and so all four of us would have to be in the recording studio to get something down. There’s something really magical and special about that, because all the tapes are live, and everybody’s playing together, and tempos fluctuate, but it’s human, and it feels good. But the state of technology now allows us to individually, to work on ideas, away from the room, and then when we come into the room, have a way more concrete concept of where we want to go rather than fishing.

In the interview, Navarro talks about his fight with long COVID and explains why he kept a low profile for the past few years: “One of the things that was really important for me, during that time, was just to stay away from social media. I had to focus on my life. I had to focus on getting better.” He also says that he won’t return to Ink Master. One thing that Navarro doesn’t address is fan outrage over the way that the reunion has excluded longtime collaborator Casey Niccoli. You can read the Rolling Stone interview here.