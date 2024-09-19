Watch The Babies Reunite For First Show In 11 Years

Way back in 2009, Vivian Girls’ Cassie Ramone and Woods’ Kevin Morby started a new band, a kind of indie rock supergroup called the Babies. The Babies released two albums and did some touring, and then other things happened. Ramone and Morby both went solo, and Morby in particular has become a very big deal. The Babies went quiet after the 2013 release of their sophomore LP Our House On The Hill. Earlier this year, however, they announced a very brief run of reunion gigs, and the first of those shows went down in LA last night.

Last night, the Babies — Kevin Morby and Cassie Ramone, along with longtime bandmates Justin Sullivan and Brian Schleyer — played LA’s Teragram Ballroom. The footage from the show looks fun! The Babies played in front of shiny mylar balloons that spelled out the band name, and the audience batted around beach balls. Those old songs still sound really good.

Kevin Morby posted a bunch of photos and videos from the night on his Instagram story from And Hearts, Mike Krol, and Bleached’s Jennifer Clavin — a real indie rock party. You can check them out here before they disappear. Watch a couple of videos below.

The Babies will play Teragram Ballroom again tonight, and they’ve got two shows coming up in Brooklyn — Elsewhere 9/23 and Warsaw 9/24. In other news, Cassie Ramone released Sweetheart, her first solo album in nine years, earlier this summer. Originally, she put the record out Cindy Lee-style, as just a single-track YouTube stream and as MP3s that you could buy directly from her. Now, however, Sweetheart is up on streaming services, and you can hear it below.