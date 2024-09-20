Excluding her 2017 Christmas project, Gwen Stefani hasn’t put out a solo studio album in over eight years. That’ll change this November with her new album Bouquet. Its lead single, the opening track “Somebody Else’s,” is out now.

Stefani is married to country star Blake Shelton, who features on the album, so she’s quite susceptible to the country boom that’s going around with pop stars now. That’s the case on “Somebody Else’s,” which is something like a heartland rock tune about letting a former partner go: “You’re somebody else’s and it doesn’t even break my heart.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Somebody Else’s”

02 “Bouquet”

03 “Pretty”

04 “Empty Vase”

05 “Marigolds”

06 “Late To Bloom”

07 “Swallow My Tears”

08 “Reminders”

09 “All Your Fault”

10 “Purple Irises” (Feat. Blake Shelton)

Bouquet is out 11/15 via Interscope.