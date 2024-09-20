The Beaches are continuing to kick out new singles after the breakout success of their album Blame My Ex. This week’s new offering “Jocelyn,” which arrives a couple months after “Takes One To Know One,” is anthemic in sound and feeling yet rooted in insecurity. It’s all about imposter syndrome and feeling that they didn’t deserve their recent run of success; those sentiments are directed at a particularly accomplished fan (she has a PhD) who they plucked from the internet.

Let the band explain:

So the inception of our new song “Jocelyn” is kind of a funny story. We wanted to write about the experience of feeling undeserving of all the reverence that was being thrown away after “Blame My Ex” did so well. All of us in the band are just a bunch of messy girls, and we felt strange about the way that some people were putting us on pedestals. Anyways, at some point during the session, our co-writer Lowell kept singing the name “Jocelyn,” so we decided to see if we had any fans who were named Jocelyn, and we found one! We kind of wrote it about this brilliant young woman, and about the experience we were going through, feeling uncomfortable and undeserving of Jocelyn’s adulation.

